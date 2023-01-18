Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,947. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.