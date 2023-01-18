Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.98 on Wednesday, hitting $2,351.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,037.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,914.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.