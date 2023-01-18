Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $766,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 29,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.