Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,780 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.21.

