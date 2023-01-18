Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,444 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

CarMax stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $114.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

