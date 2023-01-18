TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TPXimpact Stock Performance

TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. TPXimpact has a 12-month low of GBX 25.20 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.21. The stock has a market cap of £41.64 million and a PE ratio of 4,550.00.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TPXimpact

In other TPXimpact news, insider Steve Winters bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,500 ($32,336.79).

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.