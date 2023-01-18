Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

