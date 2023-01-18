Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,833 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up 2.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 2.35% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,141. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

