Theta Network (THETA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.44 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Network has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $937.99 million and approximately $47.44 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars.

