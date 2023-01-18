The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

