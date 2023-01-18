The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) PT Lowered to GBX 42

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

