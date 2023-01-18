The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

