The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTLPO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

