The Debt Box Price Tops $36.20 on Top Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $36.20 or 0.00169428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

