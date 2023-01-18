The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after acquiring an additional 913,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 880,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

