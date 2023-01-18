The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $43,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $42,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 649,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,507,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,538,000 after acquiring an additional 420,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$45.26 and a twelve month high of C$74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

