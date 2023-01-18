Tezos (XTZ) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Tezos has a market cap of $944.28 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006100 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,260,316 coins and its circulating supply is 923,839,316 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

