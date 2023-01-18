Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $13.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,095.12. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,452. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,437.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,066.42.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

