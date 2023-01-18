Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 2.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.73 and last traded at $60.86. 972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 376,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.
The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
