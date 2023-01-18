Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 2.2%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.73 and last traded at $60.86. 972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 376,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.21 per share, for a total transaction of $251,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,959.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.