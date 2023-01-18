Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,952 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $129,405.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,938,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,500,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 37,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,342,977 shares in the company, valued at $38,025,916.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $129,405.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,938,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,500,916.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,135,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 30.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

GIM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 149,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0308 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

