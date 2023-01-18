Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Up 7.4%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $446.16 and last traded at $446.16. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.41.
Tecan Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.76.
About Tecan Group
Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.
