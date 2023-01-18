TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.38. 1,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

TDCX Trading Down 9.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TDCX had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

