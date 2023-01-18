TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $13.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

