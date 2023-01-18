TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Up 10.0 %

TCBP opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

