TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

