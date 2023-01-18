Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$675.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$89.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.0201205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

