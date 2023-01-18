Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $95,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

TGT stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

