Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Talanx from €49.50 ($53.80) to €49.00 ($53.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Stock Performance

Talanx stock remained flat at 34.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. Talanx has a 12 month low of 34.49 and a 12 month high of 34.77.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.