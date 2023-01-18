Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 317,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190,146 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

