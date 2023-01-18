Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Raised by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 6.6% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 198,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,728,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after acquiring an additional 109,729 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,972,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

