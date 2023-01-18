Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley lowered Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Symrise from €107.00 ($116.30) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Symrise has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

