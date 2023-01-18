Symbol Reaches Market Cap of $237.87 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a market capitalization of $237.87 million and $3.33 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00430298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.67 or 0.30203732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00766130 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

