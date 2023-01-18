Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Sweetgreen Trading Down 0.2 %
SG stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of 7.81 and a 1-year high of 40.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.02.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
