Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

SG stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of 7.81 and a 1-year high of 40.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sweetgreen stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

