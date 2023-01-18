SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $704.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

