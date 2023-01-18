Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
TSE:SGY traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,060. The firm has a market cap of C$943.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$13.68.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
