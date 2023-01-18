Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE:SGY traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,060. The firm has a market cap of C$943.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

