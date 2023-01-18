Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.65. 30,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,621,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.