Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,185. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

