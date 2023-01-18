Summit Rock Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Planet Labs PBC makes up approximately 0.4% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,769,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,897. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

