Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. 9,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.44. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

