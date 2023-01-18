Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Stryve Foods Stock Performance
Shares of SNAXW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAXW)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.