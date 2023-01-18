Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAXW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

