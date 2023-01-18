Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.83. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

