Strong (STRONG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $98,642.93

Strong (STRONG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00029921 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $880,234.48 and approximately $98,642.93 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

