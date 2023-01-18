Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Strategic Asset Leasing Price Performance

Shares of LEAS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,050. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

