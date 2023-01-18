StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
