StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $3.06 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

