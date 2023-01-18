StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $15.73.
