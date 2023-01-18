STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.30.

NYSE STM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

