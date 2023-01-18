Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 128 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

