Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

UTHR opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $2,091,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,980.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,390 shares of company stock valued at $48,335,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.