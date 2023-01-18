Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $367,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NRG Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 323,697 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

